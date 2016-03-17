版本:
BRIEF-Peregrine enters amended rights agreement with Broadridge

March 17 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says entered into an amended and restated rights agreement with Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc

* Says amended rights agreement extends the date of expiration, until march 16, 2021 - SEC filing Source - (1.usa.gov/1R5f9rJ) Further company coverage:

