BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc sees Q1 sales and revenue of $9.3 to $9.4 bln

March 17 Caterpillar Inc :
* Sees profit estimate for Q1 2016 is expected to be $0.50
to $0.55 per share
* Says "comfortable" with full year guidance for 2016 sales
and revenues and profit per share
* Sees Q1 2016 sales and revenues to be in a range of $9.3
to $9.4 billion
* Sees excluding restructuring costs, profit estimate for
Q1 2016 is expected to Be $0.65-$0.70 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $10.36
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
