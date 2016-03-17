BRIEF-Rentech Nitrogen Partners declares cash distribution of $0.11/unit

March 17 Rentech Nitrogen Partners LP:

* Rentech Nitrogen Partners LP says board declared cash distribution of $0.11 per unit to distribute proceeds from sale of its Pasadena, Texas facility

* Distribution represents initial sale proceeds of $5 million net of transaction-related fees of approximately $0.6 million