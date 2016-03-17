版本:
BRIEF-Trimble Navigation - Former CFO enters into consulting agreement

March 17 Trimble Navigation

* Francois Delepine, former CFO, entered into consulting agreement with co under to provide transition services until June 2016

* Expects to record one-time charge in Q1 2016 of about $2.9 million before tax in connection with Delepine's departure Source - (1.usa.gov/1U93zCk)

