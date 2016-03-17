BRIEF-Huntsman to refinance term loans

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
March 17 Huntsman Corp :
* Huntsman Corp says intends to refinance its remaining extended term loan B due 2017
* Huntsman Corp says intends to refinance remaining term loan C due 2016 with a new term loan of approximately $550 million due 2023
* Huntsman to refinance term loans
* Huntsman Corp says refinancing, if completed, will extend company's upcoming debt maturities on favorable terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.