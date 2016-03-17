版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 02:53 BJT

BRIEF-Huntsman to refinance term loans

March 17 Huntsman Corp :

* Huntsman Corp says intends to refinance its remaining extended term loan B due 2017

* Huntsman Corp says  intends to refinance remaining term loan C due 2016 with a new term loan of approximately $550 million due 2023

* Huntsman to refinance term loans

* Huntsman Corp says refinancing, if completed, will extend company's upcoming debt maturities on favorable terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐