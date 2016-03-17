版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 00:00 BJT

BRIEF-Ferrari's Italian unit signs MoU for new Ferrari theme park in mainland China

March 17 Ferrari NV:

* Unit, Beijing Automotive, BAIC Eternaland Property signed non-binding memorandum of understanding

* Memorandum of understanding for licensing of design, construction and operation of new Ferrari theme park in mainland China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [RACE.MI RACE.N]

