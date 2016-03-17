版本:
BRIEF-WPP says J. Walter Thompson CEO Gustavo Martinez has resigned

March 17 Wpp Plc

* Tamara Ingram appointed chief executive officer Of J. Walter Thompson company, replacing Gustavo Martinez, with immediate effect

* Martinez has resigned in best interest of J. Walter Thompson company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

