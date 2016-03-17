版本:
BRIEF-United States Steel CEO Mario Longhi's fy 2015 total compensation was $8.6 mln

March 17 United States Steel Corp -

* Says ceo mario longhi's fy 2015 total compensation $8.6 million versus $13.2 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo david burritt's fy 2015 total compensation $3.0 million versus $4.9 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1nRkjzr Further company coverage:

