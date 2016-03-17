版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 20:04 BJT

BRIEF-Solegear Bioplastic says deal for $1.33 mln in shares

March 17 Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc :

* Says deal for $1.33 million in common shares of company at a deemed price of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐