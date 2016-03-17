版本:
BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon appoints Tom Ahern to lead Corporate Trust business in EMEA

March 17 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* BNY Mellon appoints Tom Ahern to lead Corporate Trust business in EMEA

* Named Tom Ahern as head of its Corporate Trust business in Europe , Middle East and Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

