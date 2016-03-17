版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Fitbit and Amazon bring voice-enabled features to Alexa

March 17 Fitbit Inc :

* Fitbit and Amazon bring voice-enabled health and fitness capabilities to Alexa

* Fitbit is continuing to expand its voice control capabilities with Alexa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FIT.N AMZN.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐