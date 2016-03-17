版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Dunkin' donuts to expand in communities and towns in Texas

March 17 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc :

* Says is seeking to expand in communities and towns throughout northern, southern and western Texas

* Dunkin' donuts planning to expand in communities and towns throughout Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

