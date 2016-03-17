版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 02:55 BJT

BRIEF-Congressman Schiff says Seaworld decision means current captive orcas in the parks will be last

March 17 U.S. Congressman Schiff:

* Seaworld decision to end captive breeding, make no more wild captures means current captive orcas in their parks will be last Further company coverage:

