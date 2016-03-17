版本:
BRIEF-Aflac CEO Daniel Amos' 2015 total compensation $12.0 mln

March 17 Aflac Inc

* CEO Daniel Amos' 2015 total compensation was about $12.0 million versus $8.6 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source - (1.usa.gov/1pNPRrA) Further company coverage:

