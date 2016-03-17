版本:
BRIEF-Boeing says two new orders for the week through March 15, 2016

March 17 (Reuters) -

* Boeing says two new orders for the week through March 15, 2016

* Boeing says two new orders consist of United States Navy orders for two 737s for the week through March 15, 2016 Source (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:

