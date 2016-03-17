版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 23:18 BJT

BRIEF-Hexcel CEO Nick Stanage's FY 2015 total compensation was $5.7 mln

March 17 Hexcel Corp -

* Says ceo nick stanage's fy 2015 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $4.8 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Wtiogv Further company coverage:

