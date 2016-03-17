版本:
BRIEF-Boeing says Michael Arthur appointed President, Boeing Europe

March 17 Boeing Co:

* Regionalized leadership structure in Europe

* Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing United Kingdom and Ireland, will have an expanded leadership role as president of Boeing Europe

* Effective June 1, Mark Nieuwendijk becomes director of strategy and market development for Boeing Europe Source text - bit.ly/1RoKm8B Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

