BRIEF-Boeing says Michael Arthur appointed President, Boeing Europe

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
March 17 Boeing Co:
* Regionalized leadership structure in Europe
* Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing United Kingdom and Ireland, will have an expanded leadership role as president of Boeing Europe
* Effective June 1, Mark Nieuwendijk becomes director of strategy and market development for Boeing Europe Source text - bit.ly/1RoKm8B Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.