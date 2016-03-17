版本:
BRIEF-Poydras Gaming Finance says on track to achieve 2016 adjusted ebitda target

March 17 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp

* company on track to achieve 2016 adjusted ebitda target of $10.0 million

* q4 2015 revenue grew about 20% over q3 15, from $3.1 million to $3.5 - $3.7 million

* q4 2015 adjusted ebitda grew about 40% over q3 15, from $1.6 million to $2.1 - $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

