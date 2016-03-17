版本:
BRIEF-Thrombogenics signs global and exclusive in-licensing agreement with Galapagos

March 17 Thrombogenics NV :

* Thrombogenics signs global and exclusive in-licensing agreement with galapagos to develop and commercialize integrin antagonists for the treatment of diabetic eye disease

* License agreement will give Thrombogenics access to a collection of integrin antagonists developed by Galapagos

* Thrombogenics will pay a 1 million euro upfront technology-transfer payment to Galapagos under terms of agreement

* Galapagos will also be entitled to receive certain development and commercial milestone payments plus royalties Source text: bit.ly/1R0Jds4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

