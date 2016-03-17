BRIEF-Thrombogenics signs global and exclusive in-licensing agreement with Galapagos

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
March 17 Thrombogenics NV :
* Thrombogenics signs global and exclusive in-licensing agreement with galapagos to develop and commercialize integrin antagonists for the treatment of diabetic eye disease
* License agreement will give Thrombogenics access to a collection of integrin antagonists developed by Galapagos
* Thrombogenics will pay a 1 million euro upfront technology-transfer payment to Galapagos under terms of agreement
* Galapagos will also be entitled to receive certain development and commercial milestone payments plus royalties Source text: bit.ly/1R0Jds4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.