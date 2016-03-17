版本:
2016年 3月 18日

BRIEF-NTT and microsoft to share info on threats to cybersecurity - Nikkei

March 17 Nikkei:

* Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Group and Microsoft will share information on threats to cybersecurity in an effort to better protect clients - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1MpEN8G) Further company coverage:

