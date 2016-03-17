版本:
中国
2016年 3月 18日

BRIEF-G Willi-Food International - Trading of co's shares continues to be halted by NASDAQ

March 17 G Willi-food International Ltd

* Trading of co's ordinary shares continues to be halted by NASDAQ until co has fully satisfied NASDAQ's request for additional information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

