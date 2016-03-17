版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 02:51 BJT

BRIEF-Michael Kors to introduce new wearable technology accessories line

March 17 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd:

* This fall, will introduce new wearable technology accessories line, beginning with Michael Kors access display smartwatch

* Smartwatch will retail starting at $395, will be available in Michael Kors stores, michaelkors.com and select stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐