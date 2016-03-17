版本:
BRIEF-Cardinal Financial files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln

March 17 Cardinal Financial Corp -

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1VgrXAX Further company coverage:

