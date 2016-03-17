版本:
BRIEF-S&P says Sandridge Energy ratings raised to 'CCC-' from 'D'

March 17 S&P

* "the 'CCC-' corporate credit rating reflects our view that Sandridge is likely to pursue a restructuring within the next six months"

* Sandridge energy inc. Ratings raised to 'CCC-' from 'D' on interest payment; outlook negative

* "negative outlook reflects our view that the company may enter into a debt restructuring within the next six months" Source (bit.ly/1pwP7aj) Further company coverage:

