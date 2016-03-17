版本:
BRIEF-Perrigo CEO Joseph Papa's 2015 total compensation was $11.5 mln

March 17 Perrigo Company Plc -

* Says cfo judy brown's fy 2015 total compensation $3.4 million versus $3.4 million in fy 2014

* Says ceo joseph papa's fy 2015 total compensation $11.5 million versus $10.7 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1nRYgIK Further company coverage:

