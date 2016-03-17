版本:
BRIEF-J Crew group inc reports Q4 results

March 17 J Crew Group Inc

* Qtrly net loss was $7.0 million compared to $30.6 million in q4 last year

* Qtrly total revenues increased 1 pct to $711.0 million . Comparable company sales decreased 4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

