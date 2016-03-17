版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Sunpower CEO Thomas Werner's 2015 total compensation was $8.6 mln

March 17 Sunpower Corp -

* Says ceo thomas werner's fy 2015 total compensation $8.6 million versus $5.0 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1S6YztS Further company coverage:

