公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五

BRIEF-Shutterfly CEO North to receive initial annual base salary of $700,000

March 17 Shutterfly Inc

* CEO North will receive an initial annual base salary of $700,000 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1pOO9pC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

