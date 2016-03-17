版本:
BRIEF-Eog Resources CEO William Thomas' 2015 total compensation was $7.7 mln

March 17 Eog Resources Inc -

* Says ceo william thomas' fy 2015 total compensation $7.7 million versus $10.5 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says coo gary thomas' fy 2015 total compensation $6.4 million versus $8.6 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RnzoX3 Further company coverage:

