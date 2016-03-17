版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五

BRIEF-Trustmark authorizes $100 mln stock repurchase program

March 17 Trustmark Corp

* Authorized a stock repurchase program under which $100 million of its outstanding common shares may be acquired through march 31, 2019. Source text: 1.usa.gov/1pOSRDZ Further company coverage:

