BRIEF-Perceptron says issues statement in response to MOAB capital filing

March 17 Perceptron Inc

* Says issued following statement in response to 13-d/a filed by MOAB capital partners

* Perceptron says "notwithstanding filing, we remain committed to working collaboratively with all of our shareholders"

* Perceptron inc says "remain committed to perceptron's business diversification strategy"

* Says "we also recognize that we need to focus on near- to mid-term expense issues" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

