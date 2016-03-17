版本:
BRIEF-YRC worldwide says CEO's 2015 total compensation was $5.2 mln

March 17 YRC Worldwide Inc :

* Says CFO Jamie Pierson's FY 2015 total compensation $2.7 million versus $7.0 million in FY 2014

* Says CEO James Welch's FY 2015 total compensation $5.2 million versus $10.8 million in FY 2014 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1prgmCt Further company coverage:

