版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Owens Corning CEO's 2015 total compensation $8.3 mln

March 17 Owens Corning :

* CEO Michael H. Thaman 2015 total compensation $8.3 million versus $6.9 million in 2014

* CFO Michael C. Mcmurray 2015 total compensation $2.4 million versus $1.9 million in 2014 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1prgmCt Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐