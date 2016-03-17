版本:
BRIEF-United Continental says adopts resolutions appointing CEO Munoz as principal executive officer

March 17 United Continental Holdings Inc

* Board of directors of United Airlines, Inc. Adopted resolutions appointing Munoz United's 'principal executive officer' effective march 14, 2016 Source (1.usa.gov/1Mc6nLI) Further company coverage:

