版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Level 3 Communications CEO Jeff Storey's fy 2015 total compensation was $11.2 mln

March 17 Level 3 Communications Inc -

* Says ceo jeff storey's fy 2015 total compensation $11.2 million versus $10.9 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo sunit patel's fy 2015 total compensation $7.8 million versus $5.1 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Mc5GCf Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐