2016年 3月 18日

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum CEO Stephen Chazen 2015 total compensation was $6.8 mln

March 17 Occidental Petroleum Corp -

* Ceo stephen i. Chazen total compensation for 2015 of $6.8 million versus $6.8 million in 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/21y6HGp Further company coverage:

