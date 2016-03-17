版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:58 BJT

BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand enters into $1 bln senior unsecured revolving credit deal

March 17 Ingersoll-Rand Plc :

* On march 15, 2016, co and units entered into a new $1 billion senior unsecured revolving credit agreement

* 2016 revolving credit agreement has a term of five years

* Proceeds of 2016 revolving credit agreement to support commercial paper programs of any of borrowers Source text: 1.usa.gov/1SWK1Q6 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐