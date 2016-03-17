版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Computer Sciences Corp appointed Paul N. Saleh principal accounting officer

March 17 Computer Sciences Corp :

* Appointed Paul N. Saleh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, as company's principal accounting officer, effective March 16 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1RptIWr Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐