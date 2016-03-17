版本:
BRIEF-Warren resources - accounting firm issued audit opinion

March 17 Warren Resources Inc -

* Accounting firm issued audit opinion with statement that there is substantial doubt as to ability of co to continue as going concern Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RptbE0 Further company coverage:

