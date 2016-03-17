版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch says expects to assign rating of 'BBB+' to AIG's $1.5 bln issuance of 3.9% senior notes

March 17 Fitch Ratings

* Expects to assign rating of 'bbb+' to aig's $1.5 billion issuance of 3.9% senior notes due april 1, 2026 Source text (bit.ly/1RRKcae) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

