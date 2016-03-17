版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五

BRIEF-MGF says contrary to Aeropostale's assertions in its earnings release,MGF sourcing is not in violation of its sourcing agreement with Aeropostale

March 17 (Reuters) -

* MGF says contrary to Aeropostale's assertions in its earnings release, MGF sourcing is not in violation of its sourcing agreement with Aeropostale

* MGF says has taken action to protect itself by reducing payment terms as permitted under the agreement Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

