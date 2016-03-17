版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 03:02 BJT

BRIEF-BT Group to name Simon Lowth as new finance chief on Friday- Sky News

March 17 (Reuters) -

* BT Group to name Simon Lowth as new finance chief on Friday- Sky News, citing sources

Source (bit.ly/1LtawuL) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐