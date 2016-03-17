版本:
BRIEF-Goldstrike Resources says will be postponing private placement announced on March 16

March 17 Goldstrike Resources Ltd :

* Subscribers indicated they would withdraw orders for $1.7 million of private placement unless company acceded to their request

* Says intends to continue with private placement

* Postponing private placement announced on March 16, 2016 pending ongoing discussions with certain subscribers based in Europe

* Says company has declined to agree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

