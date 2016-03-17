版本:
2016年 3月 18日

BRIEF-Honda to start manufacturing new NSX sports car in late April - Nikkei

March 17 Nikkei:

* Honda to start manufacturing new NSX sports car, made in the U.S, in late April - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/22pO7mn Further company coverage:

