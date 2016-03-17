版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics says court issued markman ruling in lawsuits filed by co

March 17 Acorda Therapeutics Inc :

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc says court issued Markman ruling in lawsuits filed against companies that submitted andas for generic versions of ampyra Source text: 1.usa.gov/257cirM Further company coverage:

