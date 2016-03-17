BRIEF-Moduslink Global Solutions says SEC approved settlement with co

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
March 17 Moduslink Global Solutions Inc :
* Says on March 15, SEC approved and filed a settlement with co of previously reported inquiry commenced in 2012
* Says company did not admit or deny liability as a condition of settlement
* Says inquiry relates to company's treatment of rebates associated with volume discounts
* Moduslink global solutions says agreed to pay $1.6 million in connection with settlement, previously recorded as charge during year ended July 31, 2015 Source: 1.usa.gov/1Mc4Xkl Further company coverage:
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.