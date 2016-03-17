版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-HCP says CEO's 2015 total compensation was $6.9 million

March 17 Hcp Inc

* Says CEO Lauralee Martin's FY 2015 total compensation $6.9 million versus $12.4 million in FY 2014 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1pOSRDZ Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐