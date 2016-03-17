版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Transcanada files for stock shelf of up to $3.34 bln

March 17 Transcanada Corp -

* Files for stock shelf of up to $3.34 billion - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/22ouDBQ Further company coverage:

