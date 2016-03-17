版本:
BRIEF-Transcanada announces $4.20 bln bought deal offering of subscription receipts

March 17 Transcanada Corp

* Says underwriters to buy from transcanada and sell to public 92.0 million subscription receipts at a price of $45.75 per subscription receipt

* says proceeds from offering to be used to finance a portion of purchase price for acquisition of columbia pipeline group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

