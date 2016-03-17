版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-HCA Holdings CEO Milton Johnson's fy 2015 total compensation $17.8 mln

March 17 Hca Holdings Inc -

* Says ceo milton johnson's fy 2015 total compensation $17.8 million versus $14.6 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says coo samuel hazen's fy 2015 total compensation $7.0 million versus $8.3 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Vh09wf Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐